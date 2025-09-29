Georgia lands ADB funding to wrap up East-West highway project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $360 million loan to finance the final section of Georgia’s East-West Highway, connecting Batumi to the Sarpi border crossing with Türkiye, Trend reports via ADB.

The 11-kilometer Batumi-Sarpi road is set to be built to Trans-European Motorway standards, with a few tricks up its sleeve to dodge climate hazards, shore up slopes, shield against rockfalls, and put up a strong front against coastal threats. The project is designed to strengthen Georgia’s role as a regional trade and logistics hub, enhancing Corridor 2 of the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) network.

According to ADB Country Director for Georgia Lesley Bearman Lahm, the project will provide “last-mile connectivity” to boost Georgia’s regional position and generate new economic opportunities.

The project will also support the Roads Department of Georgia in modernizing road asset management, advancing low-carbon practices, and improving road safety awareness. Training and testing equipment will be provided to the Bridge Laboratory of the Georgian Technical University to enhance quality control in the transport sector.

Since 2007, ADB has allocated in excess of $5 billion to Georgia via financial instruments such as loans, grants, and technical assistance, positioning it as one of the preeminent multilateral development partners in the region.

