Uzbek delegation visits Victory Monument in Azerbaijan's Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29.​ As part of the second Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Media Forum, an Uzbek delegation on an official visit to Azerbaijan, accompanied by Executive Director of the Media Development Agency, Ahmad Ismayilov and Chairman of the Audiovisual Council, Ismat Sattarov, visited the Victory Park in Baku and paid tribute at the Victory Monument dedicated to the martyrs of the Second Karabakh War on September 29, 2025, Trend reports via the Media Development Agency.

The delegation laid flowers at the monument, honoring the memory of those who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan. Guests were briefed on the creation of Victory Park, established to preserve the memory of Azerbaijan’s historic victory in the Patriotic War and to immortalize the legacy of the fallen soldiers.

Under a decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev on December 3, 2020, the ongoing project includes the construction of a Victory Museum within the complex, symbolizing the path to liberation of the lands and commemorating the bravery of soldiers, officers, and all martyrs who fought heroically during the war.

