Kyrgyzstan signs nuclear weapons ban treaty during UN high-level session

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 29. Kyrgyzstan has formally joined the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW), marking a significant step in the country’s long-standing commitment to global security and non-proliferation, Trend reports.

The announcement came on September 26, 2025, during a high-level plenary session in New York dedicated to the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons. Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev emphasized that nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation remain key priorities of the country’s foreign policy.

“Kyrgyzstan’s accession to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons is a natural continuation of our efforts to strengthen international security and support non-proliferation,” Kulubaev said.

The minister also highlighted Central Asia’s contribution to global security, noting the Treaty on a Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone in Central Asia, for which Kyrgyzstan serves as depositary. He further recalled Kyrgyzstan’s initiative to establish the International Day for Disarmament and Non-Proliferation Education, celebrated annually on March 5, which has received unanimous support from the UN General Assembly.

Following the plenary session, Kyrgyzstan officially signed the TPNW, reinforcing the country’s reputation as a reliable international partner committed to fulfilling its global obligations.