Iran releases currency exchange rates for September 29

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of September 29, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 45 currencies went up compared to September 28.

The official rate for $1 is 587,309 rials, while one euro is valued at 687,672 rials. On September 28, the euro was priced at 677,496 rials.

Currency Rial on September 29 Rial on September 28 1 US dollar USD 587,309 578,920 1 British pound GBP 786,887 775,738 1 Swiss franc CHF 737,426 725,479 1 Swedish króna SEK 62,421 61,514 1 Norwegian krone NOK 58,867 58,031 1 Danish krone DKK 92,080 90,709 1 Indian rupee INR 6,622 6,529 1 UAE Dirham AED 159,921 157,636 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,921,935 1,894,300 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 208,660 205,797 100 Japanese yen JPY 392,770 387,108 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 75,495 74,419 1 Omani rial OMR 1,524,974 1,502,730 1 Canadian dollar CAD 421,547 415,274 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 339,019 334,268 1 South African rand ZAR 33,872 33,387 1 Turkish lira TRY 14,194 13,972 1 Russian ruble RUB 7,041 6,932 1 Qatari riyal QAR 161,349 159,044 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 44,822 44,178 1 Syrian pound SYP 45 45 1 Australian dollar AUD 384,480 378,882 1 Saudi riyal SAR 156,616 154,379 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,561,992 1,539,681 1 Singapore dollar SGD 454,785 448,043 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 482,119 474,043 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,421 19,143 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 280 276 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 413,668 407,888 1 Libyan dinar LYD 108,774 107,358 1 Chinese yuan CNY 82,315 81,155 100 Thai baht THB 1,822,252 1,795,945 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 139,104 137,127 1,000 South Korean won KRW 417,146 411,075 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 828,362 816,530 1 euro EUR 687,672 677,496 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 107,859 106,387 1 Georgian lari GEL 217,034 213,898 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 35,143 34,573 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,731 8,622 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 173,743 171,425 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 345,281 340,343 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,011,019 995,874 1 Tajik somoni TJS 62,451 62,006 1 Turkmen manat TMT 167,762 165,284 Venezuelan bolívar VES 3,387 3,339

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 843,953 rials and $1 costs 720,782 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 819,372 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 699,788 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1,1 -1,13 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.27-1.30 million rials.

