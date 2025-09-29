Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Iran releases currency exchange rates for September 29

Economy Materials 29 September 2025 09:44 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for September 29

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of September 29, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 45 currencies went up compared to September 28.

The official rate for $1 is 587,309 rials, while one euro is valued at 687,672 rials. On September 28, the euro was priced at 677,496 rials.

Currency

Rial on September 29

Rial on September 28

1 US dollar

USD

587,309

578,920

1 British pound

GBP

786,887

775,738

1 Swiss franc

CHF

737,426

725,479

1 Swedish króna

SEK

62,421

61,514

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

58,867

58,031

1 Danish krone

DKK

92,080

90,709

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,622

6,529

1 UAE Dirham

AED

159,921

157,636

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,921,935

1,894,300

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

208,660

205,797

100 Japanese yen

JPY

392,770

387,108

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

75,495

74,419

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,524,974

1,502,730

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

421,547

415,274

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

339,019

334,268

1 South African rand

ZAR

33,872

33,387

1 Turkish lira

TRY

14,194

13,972

1 Russian ruble

RUB

7,041

6,932

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

161,349

159,044

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

44,822

44,178

1 Syrian pound

SYP

45

45

1 Australian dollar

AUD

384,480

378,882

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

156,616

154,379

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,561,992

1,539,681

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

454,785

448,043

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

482,119

474,043

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,421

19,143

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

280

276

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

413,668

407,888

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

108,774

107,358

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

82,315

81,155

100 Thai baht

THB

1,822,252

1,795,945

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

139,104

137,127

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

417,146

411,075

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

828,362

816,530

1 euro

EUR

687,672

677,496

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

107,859

106,387

1 Georgian lari

GEL

217,034

213,898

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

35,143

34,573

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,731

8,622

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

173,743

171,425

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

345,281

340,343

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,011,019

995,874

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

62,451

62,006

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

167,762

165,284

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

3,387

3,339

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 843,953 rials and $1 costs 720,782 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 819,372 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 699,788 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1,1 -1,13 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.27-1.30 million rials.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more