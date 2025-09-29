EBRD updates outlook on Turkmenistan's economic growth for 2025-26

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. Turkmenistan’s economy is expected to grow 6.3 percent in both 2025 and 2026, supported by continued investment in energy, infrastructure, agriculture, and food processing, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) says in its latest outlook, Trend reports.

Official data show that real GDP expanded 6.3 percent year-on-year in the first half of 2025. Growth was broad-based, driven by transportation, services, and construction sectors, while retail trade turnover increased 12.7 percent year-on-year.

Both the current account and fiscal balances are estimated to remain in surplus despite lower global commodity prices, and public debt continues to be low. Investment rose 15.6 percent year on year in the first half of 2025, reflecting ongoing efforts to boost infrastructure and productive capacity.

Inflation moderated from 3.8 percent at the end of 2024 to 2.7 percent in the first half of 2025, contributing to a stable macroeconomic environment.

The EBRD noted that sustained investment and structural development underpin Turkmenistan’s steady growth outlook for the coming years.