Kazakhstan’s economy posts solid growth in 8M2025

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 29. In the first 8 months of this year, GDP growth in Kazakhstan amounted to 6.5 percent, including an 8.8 percent increase in the real sector and a 5.1 percent increase in the service sector, said Arman Kassenov, Vice Minister of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Trend reports via the country's Ministry of National Economy.

According to him, the best-performing sectors are transportation services, construction, trade, as well as the mining and manufacturing industries, and agriculture.

"Investments in fixed assets grew by 14.3 percent and reached 11.5 trillion tenge (approximately $20.7 billion). Compared to the same period in 2024, the following sectors showed growth in industrial production index (IPI): financial and insurance activities – 204 percent, education – 193 percent, manufacturing – 134 percent, agriculture – 129 percent, transport - 115 percent, real estate operations – 111 percent," the speaker said at a press conference at the SCC (Central Communications Service).

In the first quarter of 2025, Kazakhstan’s gross inflow of foreign direct investment (FDI) amounted to $6.6 billion, which is 6.2 percent higher compared to the corresponding period in 2024.