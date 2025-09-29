Master Artisan calling out for recognition of Azerbaijani carpets as national legacy (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29.​ The Baku Network expert platform rolled out the next part of the analytical video series "Dialogue with Tofig Abbasov", Trend reports.

The guest of the program was People’s Artist of Azerbaijan, Aydin Rajabov, who spoke about Azerbaijani carpets, emphasized that they are not just run-of-the-mill household items but rather vibrant symbols of the nation’s cultural memory and artistic philosophy.

Rajabov pointed out that carpets are a “language spoken by the author,” stressing that they should never be looked down upon through casual use.

“I once thought a carpet was something to lay on the floor or hang on a wall. But it turns out it is a language in which the creator speaks. A carpet cannot be insulted through everyday use,” he said.

He explained that each carpet contains a “code” with messages from the artist, which can take a lifetime of digging deep to truly get to the bottom of it. Azerbaijani carpets, he pointed out, are a treasure trove of conceptual art, weaving stories into every thread.

“Look at the stylization, the symbolism, the patterns, this is pure conceptualism. Yet often we do not know the names of the authors, even though these are their imaginations, their signatures,” he added.

