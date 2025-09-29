Growing global threats and risks make cooperation among Turkic states essential - Farid Shafiyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. The world is currently going through a period of political uncertainty, largely because many international organizations are failing to carry out their functions effectively, said Farid Shafiyev, Chairman of the Board of the Center of Analysis of International Relations, Trend reports.

Shafiyev made the remark as he addressed a conference titled "Organization of Turkic States as a regional actor during global uncertainty", which brought together representatives of think tanks from OTS member states.

"Today, we either need serious reforms in existing organizations at both regional and global levels, or the establishment of new institutions. Simply put, there is a gap in the functionality of organizations, and the OTS has the potential to fill this void.

One of the main drivers of closer cooperation among the Turkic states is the growing number of global threats and risks. It is almost impossible to counter these challenges alone. That is why we are seeing an increase in alliances and new formats of cooperation among states. At present, Azerbaijan has treaties or declarations of alliance with four countries, three of which are Turkic states. Strengthening this cooperation allows us to adopt a more resilient position against the risks and threats we face," Shafiyev said.