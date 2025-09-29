Bosnia, Austria agree on expanding military training programs (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. Deputy Chair of the Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Minister of Defence Zukan Helez paid an official visit to the Republic of Austria, where he met with Austrian Defence Minister Klaudia Tanner, Trend reports.

The discussions focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation between Bosnia and Herzegovina and Austria, regional initiatives—particularly within the framework of CEDC + WB (Central European Defence Cooperation + Western Balkans)—as well as the country’s Euro-Atlantic integration processes. Minister Helez expressed gratitude for Austria’s hospitality, noting that cooperation between the two ministries has seen constant progress, with expectations for further advancement.

Key areas of cooperation include the training of cadets, exchange of instructors, courses and expert talks, the development of a logistics information system, NATO codification, activities related to small arms and light weapons, and Austrian support for infrastructure projects.

Minister Helez also thanked the Austrian government and people for their continuous support to Bosnia and Herzegovina, particularly regarding its European path. He underlined that Austria is a true friend of BiH and a strong advocate for the country within the European Union, which carries great significance at this important juncture.

Helez further stressed that the EUFOR Althea mission continues to play a crucial role in maintaining security and stability in Bosnia and Herzegovina, and expressed special gratitude to Austria for its substantial contribution.

The talks also covered the ongoing renovation of the BiH Armed Forces House. Current works include the restoration of the façade, external openings, and roof, as well as the conservation and restoration of four paintings by Ismet Mujezinović located in the ceremonial hall. Since the Armed Forces House is a national monument from the Austro-Hungarian period, Helez highlighted the importance of the agreement between the two ministries to jointly complete all remaining works, ensuring the building regains its former glory as a landmark of Sarajevo and Bosnia and Herzegovina as a whole.

The visit to Austria and the discussions with Minister Tanner also resulted in other important agreements concerning the development of the Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina. Given the sensitive nature of military cooperation, details will be shared with the public in due course.

The Ministry of Defence of Bosnia and Herzegovina reaffirmed its full readiness to continue and further strengthen bilateral cooperation with the Republic of Austria, while remaining committed to reform processes and the country’s path toward full membership in the European Union and NATO.