Azerbaijan makes statement at UN Human Rights Council (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. Azerbaijan made a statement during the discussion of agenda item 5 of the UN Human Rights Council, Trend reports.

"As we mark the 80th anniversary of the United Nations, Azerbaijan reaffirms its commitment to constructive dialogue and cooperation with the UN human rights bodies and mechanisms. We are proud to be among the few countries fully up-to-date with our treaty reporting obligations, which reflects our strong commitment to transparency and accountability.

We attach great importance to the work of the special procedures mandate holders. Their activities must be conducted strictly within their mandates, in full respect of international law, the UN Charter, relevant resolutions, and the Code of Conduct. Constructive engagement with Member States is vital, and information provided by States should be duly taken into account in a spirit of cooperation.

Azerbaijan firmly believes that genuine dialogue with human rights mechanisms can foster better understanding and strengthen the effectiveness of the system. We will continue to engage actively with the UN human rights machinery as part of our broader efforts to promote and protect human rights.

As we reflect on eight decades of the United Nations, we should redouble our efforts to ensure that human rights mechanisms are effective, transparent, and free from politicization and double standards, thereby advancing our collective commitment to the promotion and protection of human rights worldwide," the statement reads.