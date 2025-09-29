Kazakh analyst lauds Middle Corridor's role in Turkic integration

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29.​ The Middle Corridor should be seen as both a symbol of Turkic integration and a marker of diplomacy and transport connectivity that strengthens stability amid global uncertainty, said Zhandos Shaimardanov, Director of the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

Speaking at a conference of think tanks from member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Baku, Shaimardanov noted that the initialing of a peace agreement project between Azerbaijan and Armenia in the United States marks a historic milestone and a shared victory for the Turkic world.

“It creates an environment where infrastructure becomes not only an economic asset but also a political guarantee of stability and long-term cooperation.

When borders open up, procedures come together, and energy, trade, and people flow freely, the chances of conflict drop down while the perks of cooperation rise up. This is how geography turns into peace,” he said.

Highlighting the importance of energy and digital initiatives, Shaimardanov shone a light on the green energy corridor cutting through the Black Sea and the undersea fiber-optic line linking Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan. Together, these projects could form a Caspian-Black Sea “dual corridor” integrating electricity and data flows.

“Shared infrastructure creates shared interests. When states are interdependent in energy and digital connectivity, they develop a habit of cooperation, which builds trust and reduces vulnerability,” the institute director concluded.

