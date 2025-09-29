Kazakhstan, Italy leaders discuss strengthening bilateral ties

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 29. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Italian President Sergio Mattarella held official talks during Mattarella’s first state visit to Kazakhstan, highlighting the longstanding friendship and partnership between the two countries, Trend reports.

Tokayev said the visit would provide a strong impetus for further development of bilateral ties. “Mr. President, I am very pleased to welcome you as our guest. This is your first official visit to Kazakhstan, and it is highly significant as it will, without doubt, open a new chapter in our relations. Kazakhstan and Italy enjoy warm relations and strong economic contacts. In various sectors, we achieve high results in cooperation. As President, I am ready to personally contribute to strengthening our relations,” he said.

President Mattarella thanked Tokayev for the hospitality and emphasized the importance of deepening bilateral ties. “I am pleased to be here and to meet with you following your visit to Rome last January. As you noted, our countries have excellent relations that continue to strengthen, becoming more intensive and fruitful. Year by year, our economic, trade, and cultural cooperation is actively developing, and collaboration between our universities is growing. Thank you for your friendship,” he said.

The leaders also discussed key issues in bilateral relations, as well as regional and international agendas. Tokayev conveyed greetings and best wishes to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during the meeting.