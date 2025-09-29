Baku hosts Baku Climate Action Week ahead of COP30

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. Baku has kicked off the Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW), Trend reports.

The event will feature speeches from the President of COP29, Azerbaijan’s Presidential Representative for Climate Issues Mukhtar Babaev, Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev, the British Ambassador to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld, and other officials.

Key topics on the agenda include: the outcomes of COP29 and the road to COP30; Azerbaijan’s climate leadership from COP29 to BCAW 2025; advancing the green transition through national climate plans (NDCs and NAPs); investment platforms and transition strategies; and supporting the green skills ecosystem, with a focus on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

In 2024, the COP29 presidency successfully organized the first Baku Climate Action Week in partnership with London, as a similar initiative to engage society ahead of COP29 in November 2024.

