BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 29.The Kyrgyz Parliament has given the green light to a multi-million dollar grant agreement with the State of Qatar, set aside for the expansion of a vital medical facility in the capital, and the funds will finance the construction of a new wing for the Bishkek Clinical Hospital for Emergency Medicine, Trend reports.

The deal, inked on April 10, 2025, finally got the green light from lawmakers on September 26, opening the floodgates to $9.24 million in development aid. The project is designed to significantly increase the hospital's patient capacity and enhance the overall quality of its emergency medical services.

A thorough rundown of the grant distribution reveals a keen eye on infrastructure and equipment, hitting the nail on the head with its priorities. A substantial allocation of the capital, specifically 90 percent or $8,316,000, is earmarked for the construction phase, encompassing the outfitting of the new wing with state-of-the-art medical apparatus and furnishings. An additional 7 percent ($646,800) is earmarked for consultancy expenditures, whereas the residual 3 percent ($277,200) is designated for the Qatari contingent to address project management administrative overheads.

The Qatar Development Fund will orchestrate a procurement process to identify contracting entities for the initiative, with the solicitation accessible to firms from both the Kyrgyz and Qatari sectors.



In alignment with the stipulations of the grant agreement, the Kyrgyz contingent has also pledged to execute public engagement and communication initiatives in accordance with a strategic media framework delineated by Qatar. This provision guarantees synergistic dissemination of public intelligence initiatives in relation to the execution of the project.

