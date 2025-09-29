Kyrgyzstan invites UN GA president to global mountain summit in Bishkek

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 29. Kyrgyzstan's Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubayev, during a chinwag at the 80th UN General Assembly session, has rolled out the red carpet for UN General Assembly President Annalena Baerbock, inviting her to the "Bishkek+25" global mountain summit, set to take place in 2027, Trend reports.

Minister Kulubayev underscored that the elevated summit will concentrate on the paradigm of sustainable development within mountainous terrains, tackling complexities such as climate variability, hydrological security, and the safeguarding of ecological systems.



The assembly also encompassed Kyrgyzstan's recent diplomatic milestones, highlighting the fruitful culmination of border delineation negotiations with adjacent nations – a progression regarded as pivotal for geopolitical equilibrium and economic synergy.



Furthermore, Minister Kulubayev articulated endorsement for UN Secretary-General António Guterres's "UN-80" reform initiative, highlighting Kyrgyzstan's dedication to the evolution of international governance paradigms.

