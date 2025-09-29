Kazakhstan, Italy discuss Middle Corridor expansion and trade cooperation

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 29. During our talks, we discussed strengthening ties in the transport and logistics sector, including expanding the potential of international transport routes such as the Trans-Caspian Corridor, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said in a joint statement with Italian President Sergio Mattarella, Trend reports.

The leaders agreed on measures to increase bilateral trade and to broaden the range of goods exchanged. They also began reviewing new investment projects aligned with mutual interests, with particular focus on energy, agriculture, machinery, light, and food industries.

"We believe that the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation should focus its work on these activities," the president pointed out.

The discussions also covered opportunities for collaboration in logistics infrastructure and the processing industry, aiming to strengthen economic integration and enhance connectivity between the two countries.