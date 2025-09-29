Middle Corridor unites economy, culture, strategy of Turkic countries - Hungarian expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29.​ The Middle Corridor is not just a transport project but a strategic tool for integrating the Turkic world, said László Vasa, Senior Research Fellow at the Hungarian Institute of International Affairs, Trend reports.

Speaking at a conference of analytical centers of member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Baku, Vasa pointed out that the Middle Corridor acts as a bridge linking up East and West, along with North and South, bringing together regions and backing directions that often get left out of the spotlight.

"For the Turkic world, it is not just logistics but leadership and a strategic role in the global economy," he said.

Vasa noted that the project goes beyond transportation, encompassing cultural, economic, and political dimensions. The integration of Turkic countries through the OTS formalizes and institutionalizes centuries-old cultural and historical ties, laying the foundation for further cooperation in education, innovation, digital economy, foreign policy, and security.

He highlighted three key elements for the successful development of the corridor and Turkic integration: strengthening institutions with common rules, openness to partners (with Hungary potentially acting as a bridge to the European Union), and interaction among people to ensure citizens feel the benefits of integration in their daily lives.

The expert also underlined the importance of intellectual communities and analytical centers.

"If we work together, we can give the Middle Corridor a second meaning: not just a route for trade, but also a channel for ideas," he added.

The Organization of Turkic States (OTS), previously known as the Turkic Council or the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States, is an intergovernmental entity that includes all but one of the internationally recognized Turkic sovereign nations. The primary objective is to foster extensive collaboration among the Turkic nations. The General Secretariat of OTS is situated in Istanbul, Türkiye.

