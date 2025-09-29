EY calls for immediate focus on climate change as an environmental and economic priority

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. Decarbonization is not only a task for governments; it stems from the daily activities of every enterprise, and companies need a clear framework and direction, the head of climate change and sustainability services in Central Asia at EY, Victor Kovalenko said, Trend reports.

He made the announcement at Climate Action Week in Baku.

Kovalenko noted that when companies see that climate change poses specific risks to their operations, this issue becomes part of risk management:

“Risk management is a concept that every business understands. When climate change has a real financial impact, costs, risks, and opportunities, companies start to take action. Because then it's not just about the environment, but also about money, competitiveness, and long-term sustainability,” he emphasized.

According to Kovalenko, climate change should be treated as an environmental and economic priority: “The risks are real, and the opportunities are real. When governments and businesses work together, we can manage these risks and build a cleaner, more sustainable, and more profitable economy at the same time.”