White Hill Capital to share secret sauce of success with Azerbaijan’s venture ecosystem

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29.​ White Hill Capital, a venture capital fund, is ready to share its experience and best practices with Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Innovation Development Agency, Farid Osmanov said at the presentation of the founding agreement for the establishment of a new venture investment company between White Hill Capital and the agency at the INMerge Summit in Baku, Trend reports.

"Today, the two organizations signed a document that will serve as the basis for establishing the White Hill Capital fund here in Baku. We anticipate close cooperation: for the agency, our mission is to develop the startup ecosystem, support innovation, and digital services. For our part, White Hill is ready to share its experience and best practices. This is why we jointly decided to establish a venture capital fund in Baku," he noted.

Osmanov emphasized that negotiations and discussions began back in 2024, and today the initiative is entering a new phase.

"The role of capital is not limited to investments, but also attracts expertise, opens access for Azerbaijani startups to the Middle East and Central Asian markets, and integrates international experience and best practices into our country. The agency not only functions as a government agency but also acts as a market maker, bringing together talent, innovation, and funding. Our goal is not just investment but also tangible results," he added.

