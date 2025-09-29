Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister heads to Minsk for key CIS summit (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29.​ Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov left for Minsk on a working visit at the invitation of his Belarusian counterpart Aleksandr Turchin to participate in the meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the CIS today, Trend reports.

At the Minsk National Airport, Ali Asadov was met by Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus, Co-Chair of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the two countries, Natalia Petkevich, Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Sekreta, and other officials.