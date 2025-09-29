Kazakhstan’s Tokayev receives Italy’s highest honor from President Mattarella

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 29. President of Italy Sergio Mattarella awarded Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic, the country’s highest state decoration, during an official ceremony, Trend reports.

Addressing the award, President Mattarella noted that the honor is reserved exclusively for heads of state who have made significant contributions to strengthening friendship with Italy. He praised President Tokayev for his efforts in promoting international order, maintaining peace, and advancing ongoing cooperation between Italy and Kazakhstan.

In response, President Tokayev expressed his deep gratitude, calling it a great honor to receive Italy’s highest state award from President Mattarella and highlighting it as a symbol of the strong and enduring partnership between the two countries.