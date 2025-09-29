Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan explore new avenues for media co-op amid joint forum (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29.​ A meeting was held with the Uzbekistan delegation visiting Azerbaijan as part of the 2nd Azerbaijan–Uzbekistan Media Forum at the Media Development Agency, Trend reports via the agency.

The delegation engaged in a discourse regarding the continuous synergistic efforts outlined in the “Roadmap” framework for media collaboration between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan. Agency Executive Director Ahmad Ismayilov underscored the robust advancement of bilateral relations between the two nations across a spectrum of domains, encompassing media initiatives. He underscored that the synergistic exchange of experiential insights, the dissemination of critical information, the orchestration of collaborative projects, and the implementation of initiatives aimed at professional enhancement are pivotal in elevating cooperative endeavors to a more advanced paradigm.



Dilshod Saidjanov, Chief of the Communication Division at the Presidential Administration of Uzbekistan and the head of the visiting contingent, underscored that the strategic alliance between the two nations has yielded concrete outcomes in the realm of media advancement. He emphasized the critical necessity of amplifying data interchange and executing collaborative media initiatives. Saidjanov also emphasized that conventional media platforms are pivotal for pinpointing emergent avenues for collaboration and collectively strategizing forthcoming goals.

