Turkmenistan and Russia's Astrakhan prepare for North-South Corridor forum

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 29. Turkmenistan confirmed the participation of its shipbuilding, shipping, and logistics companies in the Astrakhan International Transport Corridor "North-South – New Horizons" Forum, which will take place in October, Trend reports.

The announcement was made during a meeting between Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Mammetkhan Chakyev and a Russian delegation led by Vice Governor of the Astrakhan Region Denis Afanasyev.

Alongside the forum, the discussions concentrated on amplifying synergies in the domains of transportation and logistics optimization. Focused emphasis was placed on the advancement of non-stop aerial connectivity between Astrakhan and Turkmenbashi, the initiation of a logistical hub on territory pre-designated in the Astrakhan Region, and the potential for operationalizing a consistent maritime route between the two entities. Collaborative synergies in naval architecture and the pedagogical development of maritime professionals at Astrakhan institutions were also deliberated.



The event convened as a component of the Independence Day festivities in Turkmenistan, which the Astrakhan delegation participated in.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel