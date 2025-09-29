Uzbek officials convene at Azerbaijani MEDIA to align media policies (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29.​ Azerbaijani authorities hosted a meeting with communication representatives from various Uzbek state institutions at the Media Development Agency, held under the framework of the "Roadmap for the Development of Media Cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Uzbekistan," Trend reports.

The session, held on September 29, brought together key officials to discuss the implementation of joint media initiatives and opportunities for professional collaboration.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Executive Director of the Media Development Agency, Natiq Mammadli, emphasized that media and communication relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan are steadily improving. He highlighted that this cooperation contributes significantly to the development of both countries’ information policies, promotes professional experience sharing, and expands avenues for collaboration between communication institutions.

Representatives from Uzbekistan underscored the strategic importance of strengthening media and communication ties with Azerbaijan. They noted that projects implemented under the roadmap not only enhance experience exchange among state press services but also provide new professional development opportunities for media personnel in both countries.

