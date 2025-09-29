Kyrgyzstan rolls out red carpet for German investment and collaborative ventures

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 29. Kyrgyzstan’s Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubayev, during a meeting with Germany’s Federal Minister of Foreign Affairs, Johannes Wadephul, has pitched German businesses on new investment opportunities, promising "favorable conditions" for joint projects and private capital, Trend reports.

He made the remark on the sidelines of the 80th UN General Assembly. The talks focused heavily on revitalizing an economic partnership that has recently faltered.

The Kyrgyz solicitation for German investment is imbued with a palpable sense of immediacy. Minister Kulubayev's pledge to create a welcoming investment climate is set against a stark backdrop: according to the provided data, Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) from Germany to Kyrgyzstan plummeted from $19.6 million in the first half of last year to just $1.2 million in the same period this year - a drop of nearly 94 percent.

The two officials identified several promising sectors for cooperation, with a notable emphasis on critical minerals, alongside hydroelectric power, agriculture, transport infrastructure, and tourism. This aligns with the European Union's and Germany's strategic push to diversify supply chains for the raw materials essential to the green and digital transitions.

The German contingent acknowledged Kyrgyzstan's recent achievements in the resolution of its border disputes with adjacent nations, highlighting this as a significant enhancement to regional stability—a critical element for mitigating investment risks and elevating the nation's risk assessment profile.



Both ministers articulated their preparedness to sustain a proactive discourse and enhance the partnership continuum, proffering reciprocal invitations for formal engagements to fortify political and economic synergies.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel