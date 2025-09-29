Iran's product import volume from Georgia drops in 5M2025

Iran’s imports from Georgia plunged to roughly $30 million and 9,500 tons in the first five months of the current Iranian year, down sharply from last year, while total non-oil imports reached around $23 billion and 15 million tons. The drop reflects both declining trade with Georgia and Iran’s continued focus on prioritizing essential goods and limiting imports of products with domestic alternatives.

