Azerbaijan bags first gold at 3rd CIS games in landmark win

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29.​ Azerbaijan won its first gold medal in the sambo final at the 3rd Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Games, which are being held in this country for the first time, Trend reports.

The finals, held at the Goygol Olympic Sports Complex, saw Azerbaijani athlete Abdullatif Musayev (53 kilograms) face off against Uzbekistan’s Gamzat Maksetbayev. Musayev emerged victorious, securing Azerbaijan’s inaugural gold medal at the Games.

Meanwhile, four more Azerbaijani sambo athletes will compete in finals later today.

The 3rd CIS Games feature participants from 13 countries, with a total of 1,624 athletes competing, and the event is scheduled to conclude on October 8.