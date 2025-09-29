Tajikistan greenlights ambitious agriculture program for 2026–2030

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, September 29. President Emomali Rahmon chaired a Government meeting where major strategies and programs were approved to advance Tajikistan’s social and agricultural development for 2026-2030, Trend reports via the office of the Tajik president.

The State Program for the Development of New Irrigated Lands and the Restoration of Lands Removed from Agricultural Use for 2026–2030 was endorsed, aiming to develop 11,800 hectares of new land and return 16,750 hectares to agricultural production. The program aligns with the National Development Strategy through 2030 and the National Water Strategy through 2040, and annual progress reports will be submitted to the Government.

At the same meeting, the Strategy for Inclusive Education through 2045 was approved, focusing on improving access to education for children with disabilities and creating conditions for their full social participation.

Moreover, the Strategy for the Development of Crafts and Modern Professional Skills through 2040 was endorsed, aimed at strengthening vocational training for the working-age population and preparing a workforce to meet domestic and international labor market demands. President Rahmon instructed relevant agencies to ensure the timely and effective implementation of all strategies.