Azerbaijan‑ADB meeting charts path for deeper economic ties (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29.​ Azerbaijan’s Finance Minister, Sahil Babayev, met with a visiting delegation from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) led by Vice President Bhargav Dasgupta on September 29, Trend reports.

Babayev praised the enduring cooperation between Azerbaijan and ADB, emphasizing that joint initiatives through loans, grants, and technical assistance have significantly contributed to the country’s development. He also expressed confidence that close collaboration will continue under the Azerbaijan Partnership Strategy for 2025–2029.

During the meeting, Babayev highlighted progress in the non-oil sector, pointing out key priorities like getting the water supply and sewage systems in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula up to snuff, funding the infrastructure needs for the Baku Metro, and giving the railway lines a much-needed facelift.

Dasgupta expressed optimism that cooperation between Azerbaijan and ADB would strengthen across all areas, especially in lending a hand to the private sector, and would keep rolling along on the tracks of long-term collaboration.

The discourse additionally encompassed ongoing synergies, private sector enhancement, prospective ADB facilitation within this domain, and forthcoming avenues of reciprocal interest.

