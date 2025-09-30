President of Kyrgyzstan sets date for parliamentary elections

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 30. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a decree calling early elections for members of the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament), the presidential press service said in a statement, Trend reports.

According to information, the vote will take place on Sunday, November 30, 2025. The Central Electoral Commission has been tasked with organizing the process and ensuring remote voting.

The Cabinet of Ministers has been tasked with allocating funding, updating voter lists, improving the online identification system, ensuring law and order and cybersecurity, and guaranteeing the safety of voting equipment.