France hosts literary and musical tribute to Azerbaijani poet Khurshidbanu Natavan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29.​ A literary and musical evening dedicated to the works of prominent Azerbaijani poet Khurshidbanu Natavan was held at the Cultural Center under the Azerbaijani Embassy in Paris, Trend reports.

The event brought together representatives of French literary and intellectual circles, poets, writers, and journalists.

Opening the event, Ambassador Leyla Abdullayeva spoke about Natavan, the 19th-century poet and daughter of the last Karabakh khan, highlighting her role as a leading female figure of her era, her contributions to the development of Azerbaijani literature and art, and her philanthropic activities.

French participants, including Alain Tremolieres, a graduate of the Marseille Conservatory of Dramatic Arts and trained in classical vocal performance; poet Fatima Chbibane, president of the “Rives Méditerranéennes” cultural organization and author of six poetry collections; and Sitara Guliyeva, a student of literary theory at Strasbourg University specializing in the Near East and Mediterranean regions and a literary translator, spoke about Natavan’s creative work and recited her ghazals in both Azerbaijani and French.

The ghazal presentations were accompanied by Azerbaijani national music and mugham. Performances were given by Elchin Naghiyev, head lecturer of the Instrumental Performance Department at the Azerbaijan National Conservatory, on the tar, and Elshan Mansurov, associate professor at the Faculty of Arts of Karabakh University, People’s Artist, and master of the kamancha.

The harmonious combination of mugham and the poetic depth of Natavan’s ghazals not only showcased the richness of Azerbaijani national culture but also captivated the audience.

At the conclusion of the evening, participants took a commemorative photo in front of Natavan’s statue in the garden of the Cultural Center in Paris.

