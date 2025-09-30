Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan maintain close media ties - Natig Mammadli

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan maintain strong ties in the media sector, Natig Mammadli, Deputy Executive Director of the Media Development Agency, made the remarks to journalists during the II Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Media Forum on "Digital Transformation and Media", Trend reports.

He outlined the roadmap for media cooperation between the two countries.

"We have a roadmap covering media activities in both nations. Over the past several years, a number of initiatives have been implemented under this plan, including organizing forums, exchanging journalists and press secretaries, as well as arranging trips and conferences," he said.

"Today’s forum is the second Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan Media Forum held in Azerbaijan. The first took place in Uzbekistan, where the main focus was on combining the media resources of both countries to combat disinformation. Today, this discussion continues in a professional context, focusing on digital transformation and media. Two panel sessions are planned, featuring experts from both countries and internationally recognized journalists. These sessions will provide an in-depth discussion of key challenges facing journalism in both the legal environment and the digital space," Mammadli added.