Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan opening new business, investment opportunities - MFA (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan are opening new business and investment opportunities, spokesperson for Uzbek Foreign Ministry Akhror Burkhanov told Trend on the sidelines of the 2nd Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Media Forum on the topic "Digital Transformation and Media".

He said that relations between the two countries are developing rapidly today and cover all areas of cooperation.

"Uzbekistan has established an allied relationship with Azerbaijan. We have established regular and ongoing contact at the highest level – between state leaders, ministries, and agencies. The schedule of bilateral events is very busy," he noted.

According to Burkhanov, over the past five to six years, there has been a steady increase in trade turnover, and active steps are being taken to further develop trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian cooperation. Interregional dialogue is also developing, which is also positively impacting the dynamics of relations.

"We see progress not only at the national and government levels, but also in the work of regional administrations. Trading houses are opening in both countries, mutual investment is being encouraged, and conditions are being created for leading companies to enter each other's markets," he emphasized.

