Uzbek Senate bidding farewell to outgoing Japanese ambassador

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 30. First Deputy Chairman of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis Sodik Safoyev held a meeting with Japanese Ambassador Takashi Hatori, who is completing his diplomatic mission in Uzbekistan, Trend reports via the senate.

The parties put their cards on the table, underscoring the steady growth of their long-standing friendship and strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and Japan. They shone a light on Tokyo’s pivotal role as one of Tashkent’s key players in the political, economic, and investment arena within the Asia-Pacific region.

Dialogues centered on amplifying synergies in the domains of economic collaboration, investment strategies, scientific innovation, technical advancements, cultural exchange, and humanitarian initiatives. Focused engagement was prioritized in the realm of interparliamentary dynamics, encompassing initiatives to operationalize camaraderie coalitions, facilitate reciprocal delegations, and disseminate legislative acumen.

The meeting also covered business cooperation, with agreements between Uzbek and Japanese companies to support ongoing investment projects and develop new joint programs. In addition, the sides explored initiatives in education, science, and culture, aimed at boosting human capital and expanding opportunities for exchange.

