Baku rolling out red carpet for second day of INMerge Innovation Summit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. The second day of the INMerge Innovation Summit has started in Baku, Trend reports.

Put together by PASHA Holding, the summit kicks off a whirlwind of innovation, investment, and collaboration over the next two days.



INMerge gathers the cream of the crop—policymakers, corporates, investors, startups, and ecosystem players—from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Georgia, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan, all under one roof. The summit welcomes more than 5,000 participants, 150 speakers, 100 startups, and over 80 venture funds, creating powerful opportunities for collaboration and growth.

This year’s program spanned eight key verticals – from Fintech and Responsible Banking to Data & AI, Industry 4.0, Telecom, Marketing, E-Commerce, and Investment. On the first day, distinguished global thought leaders such as Pixar’s Ed Catmull, Zack Kass, former Head of Go-to-Market at OpenAI, and Harvard professor Tarun Khanna attended and shared insights shaping the future of business and technology.

The opening ceremony was delivered by Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov, Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev, CEO of PASHA Holding Jalal Gasimov, and Head of Innovations at PASHA Holding Tughra Musayeva.

