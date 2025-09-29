Azerbaijan's banking assets exhibit upward trajectory in asset accumulation

As of September 1, 2025, Azerbaijan’s banking assets were 55.67 billion manat ($29.37 billion), up 6.1 billion manat ($3.22 billion) from last year. Liabilities grew to 48.6 billion manat ($25.52 billion), and deposits increased to 36.52 billion manat ($19.24 billion). The loan portfolio is mainly business (52.6%), consumer (31.7%), and mortgage loans (15.7%).

