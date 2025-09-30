Uzbekistan, Jordan’s Dar Al-Dawa discuss pharmaceutical cooperation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 30. The Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan held talks with Khaled Harb, Chief Executive Officer of Dar Al-Dawa, one of the Middle East and North Africa’s leading pharmaceutical producers, Trend reports via the ministry.

Conversations centered around leveraging synergies to enhance collaboration within the pharmaceutical domain, harness cutting-edge technologies, and initiate co-investment ventures. Strategic focus was directed towards the localization of manufacturing processes within Uzbekistan, alongside the implementation of contemporary quality benchmarks.



Established in 1975 and strategically positioned in Amman, Dar Al-Dawa Development & Investment Co. Ltd. engages in the global exportation of its product portfolio to over 40 international markets.

