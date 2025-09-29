Our joint efforts will further strengthen friendship between Azerbaijan, China, deepen our strategic partnership - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. I am confident that by seizing the existing opportunities in the interest of the well-being of our peoples, who share a deep mutual affinity, our joint efforts will further strengthen the traditional friendship between Azerbaijan and China and deepen our comprehensive strategic partnership, said President Ilham Aliyev in a congratulatory letter to Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China, Trend reports.

"It is gratifying to see that today the relations between Azerbaijan and China, built on mutual trust, respect, and support, are developing within the framework of a comprehensive strategic partnership. We are pleased to see that our cooperation in political, economic and trade, industrial, energy, transport and communications, investment, agricultural, humanitarian, and other spheres is expanding steadily and being enriched with new substance. The successful implementation of the “Belt and Road” Initiative, particularly the growth in shipments via its important component, the Middle Corridor, is highly commendable. At the same time, I believe that the entry into force of the visa-free travel agreement will provide a strong impetus for the development of people-to-people contacts and tourism, as well as for the deepening of economic, humanitarian, and cultural ties," said President Ilham Aliyev.