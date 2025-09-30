Media must leverage AI to enhance content creation - executive director

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. Addressing the specific challenges of applying artificial intelligence in the media sector is now one of the key priorities of our time, said Ahmad Ismayilov, Executive Director of the Media Development Agency of Azerbaijan, during his speech at the II Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Media Forum on "Digital Transformation and Media", Trend reports.

He emphasized the urgent need to acquire new skills and knowledge and to modernize the media landscape in both countries by taking full advantage of AI: "Media should use artificial intelligence not just to improve form, but also to create more engaging and compelling content. Preparing content according to journalistic standards, fact-checking, conducting analytical reviews and comparisons, and especially visualizing the material cannot be fully achieved without AI technologies."

Ismayilov added that this approach signals that journalism has entered a new, fundamentally different phase of development: "Media in many countries is already leveraging the latest technological advances. We are closely following these developments, analyzing them carefully, and introducing initiatives to strengthen the competitiveness of media in the digital environment."