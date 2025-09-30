Leaders of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan give new impetus to bilateral relations - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. The leaders of our countries – President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev – have given new impetus to bilateral relations, creating opportunities for joint work in many areas, including politics, culture, education, and media, Uzbek ambassador Bakhrom Ashrafkhanov said at the 2nd Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Media Forum on the topic "Digital Transformation and Media", Trend reports.

"The media plays a key role in this process. Modern media not only inform society but also build trust, strengthen mutual understanding, and foster cultural ties between peoples. Journalists, reporters, bloggers, and media experts act as 'bridges' between countries, helping people better understand each other, breaking down stereotypes, and opening new horizons for cooperation," he noted.

The envoy reminisced that twelve months prior, the inaugural Uzbek-Azerbaijani Media Forum convened in Tashkent, the outcomes of which facilitated the enhancement of synergies between the media entities of both nations.



"The groundwork for collaborative educational initiatives, media competency development, and experiential knowledge transfer was established during that period

Today, at the 2nd forum, special attention is being paid to the digital transformation of the media sphere, the introduction of new technologies, the professional development of journalists, and the exchange of best practices. The forum also addresses issues of countering disinformation, navigating manipulative content, and fortifying public confidence in media institutions," Ashrafkhanov added.

