Another day of Azerbaijan's 3rd CIS Games to feature bouts in seven sports

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. Today, the 3rd CIS Games in Azerbaijan will kick off with competitions in seven sports, bringing a whirlwind of excitement and friendly rivalry to the forefront, Trend reports.

The Azerbaijani chovgan team is set to go toe-to-toe with Kuwait in their second Group A showdown.



The grand spectacle at the Shaki City Stadium shall unfurl its curtains at the stroke of 12:30, as the clock dances to the rhythm of GMT +4.

The Azerbaijani team hit the ground running in the first round, leaving Kyrgyzstan in the dust with a resounding 4-0 victory.



The Azerbaijani team hit the ground running in the first round, leaving Kyrgyzstan in the dust with a resounding 4-0 victory.



The badminton competitions are set to kick off at the Gabala Olympic Sports Complex, while the next prize winners in clay pigeon shooting will be decided at the Gabala Shooting Center.

The swimming and volleyball competitions are set to take place at the Ganja Sports Palace, while taekwondo will be kicking off in Mingachevir, and boxing will be throwing punches in Yevlakh.



The 3rd CIS Games, gathering 1,624 athletes from 13 countries, will wrap up on October 8, marking the end of a thrilling chapter. Azerbaijan is sitting pretty in second place, racking up five golds, 17 silvers, and 16 bronzes in the medal tally. Russia is at the top of the heap with 49 medals in total, including 34 gold, eight silver, and seven bronze.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel