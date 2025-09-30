Baku supports Trump’s comprehensive proposal for Gaza peace

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. We welcome the announcement of Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict proposed by the U.S. President Donald J. Trump, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"A sustainable and just peace requires sincere commitment, mutual trust, and respect for international law. The exchange of prisoners and hostages, and addressing humanitarian needs of the population are vital to pave the way for long-term stabilization and political settlement through building confidence and easing tensions. Only through dialogue and goodwill a long-lasting settlement, with the two-state solution at its core, can be achieved," the statement reads.