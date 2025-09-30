By working together, we can deliver clean energy to Europe, COP29 president says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. By working together, we can meet our own energy needs while also supplying clean energy to Europe, Mukhtar Babayev, COP29 President and Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan on climate issues, made the remarks during his speech at Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW2025), Trend reports.

"In our region, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan have launched partnerships to unlock our rich wind and solar potential. By working together, we can satisfy our domestic energy needs and deliver clean energy to Europe. This will benefit the climate, strengthen energy security, and create export opportunities," Babayev said.

He highlighted that Azerbaijan has reached a global agreement on the principles for the next phases of the energy transition:

"We have focused international attention on key priorities, such as building reliable, accessible, and clean energy systems. We have committed to global energy storage and grid development. This commitment aims to increase global storage capacity sixfold to 1,500 GW by 2030 and to build over 80 million kilometers of new networks by 2040."

Babayev added: "We have also committed to green energy zones and corridors, mobilizing investment in intercontinental renewable energy centers and transmission lines. In addition, we adopted the Hydrogen Declaration, which lays the foundation for a highly reliable market for clean hydrogen and its derivatives. More than 60 countries have joined these commitments. Through collaboration with both public and private sectors, we have turned these goals into concrete actions."

"These documents represent international obligations under the Paris Agreement. They are the building blocks of the global fight against climate change. At the same time, they are national priorities, signaling a 'green light' for green investments. They set timelines and targets, highlight key areas for action, and demonstrate the government’s commitment to practical implementation," he concluded.