Kazakhstan railways boosts grain exports and domestic shipments in September
KTZ noted that its locomotive and railcar fleet, as well as infrastructure, are fully prepared to handle the increased volumes.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy