Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Central Asia
  3. Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan supports Trump’s comprehensive peace plan to end Gaza conflict

Kazakhstan Materials 30 September 2025 12:14 (UTC +04:00)
Kazakhstan supports Trump’s comprehensive peace plan to end Gaza conflict

Follow Trend on

Madina Usmanova
Madina Usmanova
Read more

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 30. Kazakhstan has expressed its support for the Comprehensive Peace Plan proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump aimed at ending the ongoing conflict in Gaza, Trend reports.

According to Ruslan Zheldibay, Press Secretary to the President of Kazakhstan, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted that Kazakhstan views the initiative as a unique opportunity to advance peace in the Middle East.

"President Tokayev emphasized that Kazakhstan regards this initiative as an important step toward resolving the situation in the region, strengthening interstate trust, and establishing lasting and just peace," Zheldibay said.

Latest

Latest

Read more