Iran's non-oil export volume shows minor growth

Iran's non-oil exports saw a slight decrease in value but a 6% increase in volume during the first six months of the current Iranian year (March 21–September 22, 2025). Exports reached 75 million tons worth $25.9 billion. Overall trade turnover during this period totaled $54.3 billion with 100 countries.

