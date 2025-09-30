Iran's non-oil export volume shows minor growth
Iran's non-oil exports saw a slight decrease in value but a 6% increase in volume during the first six months of the current Iranian year (March 21–September 22, 2025). Exports reached 75 million tons worth $25.9 billion. Overall trade turnover during this period totaled $54.3 billion with 100 countries.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy