Azerbaijan accents game-changing role of desinformation fight for information security

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. Combating disinformation is important for information security, Executive Director of Azerbaijan's Media Development Agency Ahmad Ismayilov said at the 2nd Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Media Forum on the topic "Digital Transformation and Media," Trend reports.

According to him, cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan is of particular importance in a number of important areas, and first of all, mutual exchange of experience and knowledge on digital media management, the adoption of cutting-edge technologies, and the upholding of professional journalism standards will undoubtedly pave the way for the flourishing of the media sectors in both nations.

"Moreover, cooperation in combating disinformation, fake news, and manipulative content, which pose a serious threat on a global scale today, is important in terms of ensuring national and regional information security. The application of artificial intelligence technologies, multimedia platforms, and new-generation analytical tools increases the competitiveness of the media, and mutual cooperation in this direction will create the opportunity to adapt more quickly to modern trends," he emphasized.

To note, the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan functions as a public legal entity, having been instituted in the year 2021. The agency is strategically positioned to enhance the media landscape within the nation, elevate the competency of journalistic practitioners, and optimize the informational ecosystem.

