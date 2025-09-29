Azerbaijan showcasing real steps to address climate change - EY analyst (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. Azerbaijan is showcasing real steps to address climate change, Head of Climate Change and Sustainable Development Services for Central Asia at EY Victor Kovalenko told Trend on the sidelines of the Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW2025).

"Being in Baku, listening to representatives of the government and state institutions, as well as observing the activities of Azerbaijani companies, international participants are convinced: real work on climate change adaptation and mitigation — with tangible financial results — is happening right here in Azerbaijan," the analyst said.

According to him, the main value of the Baku Climate Week lies in the fact that Azerbaijan continues to remain in the spotlight of both the global and regional community.

Kovalenko also drew attention to the key role of business in the climate agenda:

"The state and government should deliver global messages — about the region, the planet, and the country as a whole, but business thinks differently: it needs practical, clear, and understandable examples. Here’s a simple case: if a business is told to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, explained by the fact that somewhere the ocean will rise by a couple of meters and flood a country — yes, this is serious on a global scale, but what does that mean for a specific enterprise?" he said.

The analyst emphasized that exactly such connections between global challenges and the day-to-day operations of small companies need to be highlighted at events like this.

"An entrepreneur needs to hear and understand: all these words are directly related to their reality. This is especially important for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Large companies think on a broad scale: they understand that there might be water shortages somewhere, transportation corridors through the Caspian might be disrupted, or there could be issues with crop yields. But small businesses are confined to their niche, their product, and their main goal is survival. Therefore, the key task of such events is to ‘ground’ the global climate agenda and explain what exactly it means for SMEs," concluded Kovalenko.

