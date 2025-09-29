Our joint efforts, will further strengthen traditional friendship between Azerbaijan and China and deepen our comprehensive strategic partnership - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. I am confident that by seizing the existing opportunities in the interest of the well-being of our peoples, who share a deep mutual affinity, our joint efforts will further strengthen the traditional friendship between Azerbaijan and China and deepen our comprehensive strategic partnership, said President Ilham Aliyev as he sent a congratulatory letter to President Xi Jinping on the occasion of the National Holiday of the People’s Republic of China, Trend reports.

''On this joyful day, I once again extend my heartfelt congratulations to you, wishing you robust health, happiness, and continued success in your endeavors, and I wish the friendly people of China everlasting peace, prosperity, and abundance,'' the head of state noted.