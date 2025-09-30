Today, credibility, fact-checking, and public trust have become core values - Ahmad Ismayilov

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. The exchange of experiences between state communication officials and journalists, as well as the networking of influential figures shaping public opinion in both countries, highlights the significance of this joint platform, said Ahmad Ismayilov, Executive Director of the Media Development Agency of Azerbaijan, during his speech at the II Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Media Forum on "Digital Transformation and Media", Trend reports.

He recalled that last year’s Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan Media Forum in Tashkent was titled "In Search of Truth in the Digital Age: Combating Disinformation": "Technological advancements bring with them cross-border challenges that can pollute a country’s information environment. In this context, combating disinformation remains a priority for our nations. During last year’s forum, discussions generated valuable insights and practical recommendations on addressing these issues. This year’s forum focuses on a topic that is central to the modern media agenda – 'Digital Transformation and Media.' It is important to understand that this discussion goes beyond technological innovation; it concerns a process that fundamentally reshapes how societies interact with information, how media content is perceived, and ultimately, the future of journalism."

Ismayilov emphasized that today, news is not only delivered through traditional media like newspapers and television but also via mobile devices, social media feeds, and AI-powered analytical platforms.

"In the past, the primary focus was on delivering information quickly. Today, credibility, fact-checking, and public trust are the core values. Looking at global trends, it is clear that the future of media depends not only on journalists but on the collective efforts of all public institutions. In the face of digital transformation, we have no choice but to be active participants rather than mere observers. We are confident that through mutual cooperation, knowledge sharing, and experience exchange at this forum, we can turn technological progress into an advantage for our countries’ development and provide citizens with higher-quality information," he concluded.